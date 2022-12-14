Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 0.92% Higher at $3.8750 -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 02:03pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 3.55 cents per pound, or 0.92% to $3.8750 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 7.65 cents or 2.01% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up 12 of the past 16 sessions

--Off 21.38% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 20.70% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.38% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 20.70% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 21.38% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.90%

--Year-to-date it is down 58.00 cents or 13.02%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1402ET

