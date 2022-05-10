Comex Copper Settles 0.92% Lower at $4.1545 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery lost 3.85 cents per pound, or 0.92% to $4.1545 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 17.40 cents or 4.02% over the last four sessions

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down 12 of the past 16 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Off 15.71% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 2.87% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 13.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 15.71% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.47%

--Year-to-date it is down 30.05 cents or 6.75%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

