LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 0.97% Higher at $3.5875 -- Data Talk

08/08/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery gained 3.45 cents per pound, or 0.97% to $3.5875 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 11.80 cents or 3.40% over the last three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 1, 2022

--Off 27.22% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 11.74% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 16.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.22% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 11.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 27.22% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.10%

--Year-to-date it is down 86.75 cents or 19.47%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-22 1400ET

02:01pComex Copper Settles 0.97% Higher at $3.5875 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:38aBarrick Gold Profit Rises in 2Q
DJ
08/07Oz Minerals Rejects BHP Takeover Proposal -- Update
DJ
08/07Oz Minerals Rejects BHP Takeover Proposal
DJ
08/05Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.86% Lower at $3.5530 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/04Comex Copper Settles 0.39% Higher at $3.4830 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/04Glencore to Pay $4.5 Billion of Returns After 1st Half Profit Soared; Raises Cost View ..
DJ
08/04Glencore to Pay $4.5 Billion of Top-Up Shareholder Returns After 1st Half Profit Soared..
DJ
08/04Glencore to Pay $4.5 Billion of Top-Up Shareholder Returns as 1st Half Profit Soared
DJ
08/03Comex Copper Settles 1.56% Lower at $3.4695 -- Data Talk
DJ
