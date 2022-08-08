Comex Copper Settles 0.97% Higher at $3.5875 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery gained 3.45 cents per pound, or 0.97% to $3.5875 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 11.80 cents or 3.40% over the last three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 1, 2022

--Off 27.22% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 11.74% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 16.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.22% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 11.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 27.22% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.10%

--Year-to-date it is down 86.75 cents or 19.47%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

08-08-22 1400ET