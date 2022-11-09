Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:11pComex Copper Settles 0.97% Higher at $3.7415 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/08Comex Copper Settles 2.09% Higher at $3.7055 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/07Comex Copper Settles 2.29% Lower at $3.6295 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Settles 0.97% Higher at $3.7415 -- Data Talk

11/09/2022 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery gained 3.60 cents per pound, or 0.97% to $3.7415 today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 11.20 cents or 3.09% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Off 24.09% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 16.54% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 16.54% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 24.09% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.61%

--Year-to-date it is down 71.35 cents or 16.02%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1410ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:11pComex Copper Settles 0.97% Higher at $3.7415 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/08Comex Copper Settles 2.09% Higher at $3.7055 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/07Comex Copper Settles 2.29% Lower at $3.6295 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/04Comex Copper Ends the Week 7.17% Higher at $3.7145 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/04Southern Copper up Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- D..
DJ
11/03Comex Copper Settles 1.40% Lower at $3.4565 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/03Barrick Gold Profit, Revenue Fall in 3Q
DJ
11/02Comex Copper Settles 0.11% Lower at $3.5055 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/02Russia Says It Will Rejoin Ukraine Grain-Export Deal -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
11/01Comex Copper Settles 2.81% Higher at $3.5095 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart