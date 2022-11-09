Comex Copper Settles 0.97% Higher at $3.7415 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery gained 3.60 cents per pound, or 0.97% to $3.7415 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 11.20 cents or 3.09% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Off 24.09% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 16.54% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 16.54% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 24.09% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.61%

--Year-to-date it is down 71.35 cents or 16.02%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

