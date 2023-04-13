Front Month Comex Copper for April delivery gained 3.95 cents per pound, or 0.97% to $4.1240 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 13.75 cents or 3.45% over the last three sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Off 14.01% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 28.45% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.35% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 10.28% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 16.33% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 31.85 cents or 8.37%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1354ET