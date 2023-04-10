Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:27pRiley Gold Details Boards Changes
MT
01:54pComex Copper Settles 0.98% Lower at $3.9865 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:48pChile's Codelco renews clean energy contract with Canada's Innergex
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Settles 0.98% Lower at $3.9865 -- Data Talk

04/10/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for April delivery lost 3.95 cents per pound, or 0.98% to $3.9865 today


--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 16.88% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 24.17% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.57% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 6.61% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 19.12% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 18.10 cents or 4.76%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 1353ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:27pRiley Gold Details Boards Changes
MT
01:54pComex Copper Settles 0.98% Lower at $3.9865 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:48pChile's Codelco renews clean energy contract with Canada's Innergex
RE
01:28pPolymet Mining Completes Rights Offering
MT
12:03pTeck Resources Board Seeks Shareholder Approval on Pending Separation After Rejecting G..
MT
11:13aPeru sees copper production boost in 2023, lithium permissions pending - minister
RE
10:13aTeck Resources Down 3% As Reiterates Benefits Of Planned Separation; Reports Q1 Steelma..
MT
09:08aMoody's Revises Outlook on Agnico Eagle Mines to Positive
MT
07:22aTeck Resources Reiterates Benefits Of Planned Separation; Reports Q1 Steelmaking Coal S..
MT
07:21aCanadian miner Teck Resources pushes for restructuring, says Glencore bid 'flawed'
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer