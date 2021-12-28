Comex Copper Settles 1.01% Lower at $4.4200 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery lost 4.50 cents per pound, or 1.01% to $4.4200 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.50% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 25.78% from its 52-week low of $3.514 hit Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

--Rose 24.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.50% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 24.89% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 7.50% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 90.60 cents or 25.78%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

