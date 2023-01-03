Comex Copper Settles 1.04% Lower at $3.7660 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery lost 3.95 cents per pound, or 1.04% to $3.7660 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 6.75 cents or 1.76% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

--Off 23.60% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 17.30% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 15.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.60% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 3.95 cents or 1.04%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1407ET