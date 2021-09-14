Log in
Comex Copper Settles 1.04% Lower at $4.3180 -- Data Talk

09/14/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery lost 4.55 cents per pound, or 1.04% to $4.3180 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 13.00 cents or 2.92% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 9.64% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 50.79% from its 52-week low of $2.8635 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

--Rose 40.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.64% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.01% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 9.64% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.96%

--Year-to-date it is up 80.40 cents or 22.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1400ET

