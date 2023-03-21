Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 1.08% Higher at $4.0185 -- Data Talk

03/21/2023 | 01:51pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 4.30 cents per pound, or 1.08% to $4.0185 today


--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 16.20 cents or 4.20% over the last four sessions

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, when the market rose for nine straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Off 16.21% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 25.17% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.82% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 7.46% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 18.47% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 21.30 cents or 5.60%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1350ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
01:52pU.s. forest service official tells federal court it expects to p…
RE
01:51pComex Copper Settles 1.08% Higher at $4.0185 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:22pChile to limit copper royalty bill after industry complaints -minister
RE
01:18pEast Star Resources identifies exploration target at Verkhuba deposit
AN
01:05pInvestors question Teck on climate even after Canadian miner's coal spin-out
RE
01:04pHannan Enters Agreement with Option to Acquire 100% of Cerro Rolando Copper Porphyry Pr..
MT
11:53aKodiak Copper Starting 2023 Exploration Program at MPD Copper Gold Porphyry Project
MT
11:08aMidland Exploration Down 9%, Begins "Major Exploration Program" for Nickel in Nunavik, ..
MT
09:11aGoliath Resources To Study Viability Of Centralized Mill In British Columbia
MT
09:00aKincora Copper Intersects Shallow Mineralization at Trundle Project
MT
More news
