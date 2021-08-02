Log in
Comex Copper Settles 1.08% Lower at $4.4320 -- Data Talk

08/02/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 4.85 cents per pound, or 1.08% to $4.4320 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 8.80 cents or 1.95% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Off 7.25% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 58.82% from its 52-week low of $2.7905 hit Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

--Rose 52.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.25% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 25.23% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 7.25% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 91.80 cents or 26.12%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 1401ET

