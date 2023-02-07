Comex Copper Settles 1.11% Higher at $4.0885 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery gained 4.50 cents per pound, or 1.11% to $4.0885 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 17.05% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 27.35% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.18% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 9.33% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 17.05% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 28.30 cents or 7.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1354ET