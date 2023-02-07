Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
11:14aItaly's CDP sounds out banks, funds on rival bid for TIM grid, sources say
RE
09:05aCopper Lake Resources Initiates Winter Drill Program at Marshall Lake
MT
08:52aATEX Resources Highlights Results from Drill Hole ATXD-11A at Valeriano Copper-Gold Project in Atacama Region, Chile
MT
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Settles 1.11% Higher at $4.0885 -- Data Talk

02/07/2023 | 01:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery gained 4.50 cents per pound, or 1.11% to $4.0885 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 17.05% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 27.35% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.18% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 9.33% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 17.05% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 28.30 cents or 7.44%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1354ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
11:14aItaly's CDP sounds out banks, funds on rival bid for TIM grid, sources say
RE
09:05aCopper Lake Resources Initiates Winter Drill Program at Marshall Lake
MT
08:52aATEX Resources Highlights Results from Drill Hole ATXD-11A at Valeriano Copper-Gold Pro..
MT
08:40aMurchison Minerals Says Syrah Zone Drilling at Its HPM Project Shows Nickel Sulfide Min..
MT
08:24aSurge Copper Says Drilling at Its Ootsa Property Shows Widespread Multi-Metal Mineraliz..
MT
08:00aArc Minerals progresses talks with Anglo American on Zambian venture
AN
07:52aBP Slows Transition to Renewable Energy as Oil Bonanza Continues -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
06:26aEuropean Midday Briefing: Investors Look to Powell Comments
DJ
06:13aNorth American Morning Briefing: Caution Likely -2-
DJ
06:08aIn Peru's Andes, anger hardens as fast election hopes fade
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart