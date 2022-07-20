Comex Copper Settles 1.15% Higher at $3.3295 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery gained 3.80 cents per pound, or 1.15% to $3.3295 today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 32.45% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 3.71% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 22.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.45% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 3.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 32.45% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.36%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.1255 or 25.26%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1401ET