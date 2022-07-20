Log in
Comex Copper Settles 1.15% Higher at $3.3295 -- Data Talk

07/20/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery gained 3.80 cents per pound, or 1.15% to $3.3295 today


--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 32.45% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 3.71% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 22.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.45% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 3.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 32.45% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.36%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.1255 or 25.26%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1401ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:02pComex Copper Settles 1.15% Higher at $3.3295 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:13aAntofagasta Cuts Copper Production Guidance, Warns on Costs -- Commodity Comment
DJ
03:08aAntofagasta Downgrades Guidance After Los Pelambres Pipeline Shutdown -- Update
DJ
02:38aAntofagasta Downgrades Guidance After Los Pelambres Pipeline Incident
DJ
07/19Comex Copper Settles 1.69% Lower at $3.2915 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/18BHP Says Australian Iron-Ore Sales Hit Record High -- Commodity Comment
DJ
07/18BHP Forecasts Production Bounce in Year Ahead -- Update
DJ
07/18BHP 4Q Output Rises; Potash Project Timeline Under Review
DJ
07/18Comex Copper Settles 3.51% Higher at $3.3480 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/15Comex Copper Ends the Week 8.42% Lower at $3.2345 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
