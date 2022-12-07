Comex Copper Settles 1.15% Higher at $3.8555 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 4.40 cents per pound, or 1.15% to $3.8555 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 6.60 cents or 1.74% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
--Up nine of the past 11 sessions
--Highest settlement value since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Off 21.78% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 20.09% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 12.20% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 21.78% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 20.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Off 21.78% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 59.95 cents or 13.46%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-07-22 1403ET