Comex Copper Settles 1.17% Higher at $4.3380 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 5.00 cents per pound, or 1.17% to $4.3380 today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Off 9.22% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 23.45% from its 52-week low of $3.514 hit Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

--Rose 23.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.22% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.58% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 9.22% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 82.40 cents or 23.45%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 1400ET