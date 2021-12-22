Comex Copper Settles 1.19% Higher at $4.3895 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 5.15 cents per pound, or 1.19% to $4.3895 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 10.15 cents or 2.37% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Off 8.14% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 24.91% from its 52-week low of $3.514 hit Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

--Rose 23.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.14% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 24.03% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 8.14% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.61%

--Year-to-date it is up 87.55 cents or 24.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 1402ET