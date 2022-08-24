Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:01pComex Copper Settles 1.19% Lower at $3.6605 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:44aRio Tinto Raises Bid for Turquoise Hill by 18% to $3.1 Billion -- Update
DJ
09:11aRio Tinto Raises Bid for Turquoise Hill 18% to $3.1 Billion
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Settles 1.19% Lower at $3.6605 -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 4.40 cents per pound, or 1.19% to $3.6605 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 25.74% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 14.02% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.74% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 14.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 25.74% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.13%

--Year-to-date it is down 79.45 cents or 17.83%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1400ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:01pComex Copper Settles 1.19% Lower at $3.6605 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:44aRio Tinto Raises Bid for Turquoise Hill by 18% to $3.1 Billion -- Update
DJ
09:11aRio Tinto Raises Bid for Turquoise Hill 18% to $3.1 Billion
DJ
09:05aRio Tinto Raises Bid for Turquoise Hill by 18% to $3.1 Billion -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/23Comex Copper Settles 0.93% Higher at $3.7045 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/22Comex Copper Settles 0.35% Lower at $3.6705 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/22WEEKLY RECAP : Retailer Results Show Diverging Impacts of Inflation -- Market Insight
DJ
08/19Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.20% Higher at $3.6835 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/18Comex Copper Settles 1.35% Higher at $3.6465 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/17Comex Copper Settles 1.06% Lower at $3.5980 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart