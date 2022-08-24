Comex Copper Settles 1.19% Lower at $3.6605 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 4.40 cents per pound, or 1.19% to $3.6605 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 25.74% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 14.02% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.74% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 14.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 25.74% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.13%

--Year-to-date it is down 79.45 cents or 17.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

