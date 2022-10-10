Comex Copper Settles 1.20% Higher at $3.4535 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery gained 4.10 cents per pound, or 1.20% to $3.4535 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 29.94% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.57% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 21.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.94% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.57% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.94% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.33%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.0015 or 22.48%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

