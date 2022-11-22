Comex Copper Settles 1.20% Higher at $3.6145 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery gained 4.30 cents per pound, or 1.20% to $3.6145 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Off 26.67% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 12.58% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 18.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.67% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 12.58% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 26.67% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 84.05 cents or 18.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1401ET