  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:02pComex Copper Settles 1.20% Higher at $3.6145 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/21Comex Copper Settles 1.67% Lower at $3.5715 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/18Comex Copper Ends the Week 8.07% Lower at $3.6320 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
Summary

Comex Copper Settles 1.20% Higher at $3.6145 -- Data Talk

11/22/2022 | 02:02pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery gained 4.30 cents per pound, or 1.20% to $3.6145 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Off 26.67% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 12.58% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 18.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.67% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 12.58% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 26.67% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 84.05 cents or 18.87%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1401ET

