Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery gained 4.65 cents per pound, or 1.20% to $3.9180 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 8.65 cents or 2.26% over the last three sessions

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, April 24, 2023

--Off 13.97% from its 52-week high of $4.554 hit Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up 22.04% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.18% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 4.77% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 20.51% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.24%

--Year-to-date it is up 11.25 cents or 2.96%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-08-23 1351ET