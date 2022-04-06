Comex Copper Settles 1.20% Lower at $4.7335 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for April delivery lost 5.75 cents per pound, or 1.20% to $4.7335 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 3.97% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 17.46% from its 52-week low of $4.03 hit Monday, April 12, 2021

--Rose 16.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.97% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 10.00% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 3.97% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 27.85 cents or 6.25%

