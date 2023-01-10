Comex Copper Settles 1.21% Higher at $4.0670 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery gained 4.85 cents per pound, or 1.21% to $4.0670 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 32.75 cents or 8.76% over the last four sessions

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 17.49% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 26.68% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.76% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 17.49% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 26.15 cents or 6.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1352ET