LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 1.21% Higher at $4.0670 -- Data Talk

01/10/2023 | 01:53pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery gained 4.85 cents per pound, or 1.21% to $4.0670 today


--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 32.75 cents or 8.76% over the last four sessions

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 17.49% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 26.68% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.76% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 17.49% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 26.15 cents or 6.87%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1352ET

12:26pPeru's mining south, rocked by violence, braces for 'endless battle'
RE
12:03pZambia extends electricity rationing to mining firms
RE
11:13aSurge Copper Falls as Making Private Placement for up to $1.25 Million
MT
11:05aDeutsche Bank Positive On Copper As Backdrop Improves For Metals And Mining
MT
10:53aDundee Precious Metals Says Achieved 2022 Gold Production Guidance; National Bank Notes..
MT
10:21aRoyal Gold Reports Q4 Sales by RGLD Gold Unit
MT
10:18aNew Gold Says Achieved Updated Production Guidance for 2022; National Bank Notes Slight..
MT
10:09aCanada's First Quantum sending appeal Tuesday against Panama order
RE
09:54aOsisko Gold Details Preliminary Q4 Deliveries and Revenue; National Bank Notes Sales in..
MT
09:41aDundee Precious Metals Says Achieved 2022 Gold Production Guidance
MT
