Comex Copper Settles 1.22% Higher at $4.3910 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 5.30 cents per pound, or 1.22% to $4.3910 today
--Up for three consecutive sessions
--Up 12.45 cents or 2.92% over the last three sessions
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Off 8.11% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Up 25.17% from its 52-week low of $3.508 hit Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
--Rose 25.17% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 8.11% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Up 24.07% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
--Off 8.11% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 2.64%
--Year-to-date it is up 87.70 cents or 24.96%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-08-21 1402ET