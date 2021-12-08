Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Settles 1.22% Higher at $4.3910 -- Data Talk

12/08/2021 | 02:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 5.30 cents per pound, or 1.22% to $4.3910 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 12.45 cents or 2.92% over the last three sessions

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 8.11% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 25.17% from its 52-week low of $3.508 hit Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

--Rose 25.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.11% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 24.07% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 8.11% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 87.70 cents or 24.96%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-21 1402ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:03pComex Copper Settles 1.22% Higher at $4.3910 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:53aBHP Still Backs Worker Vaccine Mandate, Will Proceed With Reconsultation
DJ
02:52aUmicore, Volkswagen Set Up Joint Venture for Battery-Cell Materials
DJ
12/07Comex Copper Settles 0.02% Higher at $4.3380 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/06Comex Copper Settles 1.65% Higher at $4.3370 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/03Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.40% Lower at $4.2665 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/03BHP's Vaccine Mandate for Australian Coal Mine Workers Ruled Unlawful
DJ
12/02Comex Copper Settles 1.21% Higher at $4.2990 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/01Comex Copper Settles 0.71% Lower at $4.2475 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/01Savannah Resources to Exit Rio Tinto JV, Assets in Mozambique
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart