Comex Copper Settles 1.22% Higher at $4.3910 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 5.30 cents per pound, or 1.22% to $4.3910 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 12.45 cents or 2.92% over the last three sessions

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 8.11% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 25.17% from its 52-week low of $3.508 hit Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

--Rose 25.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.11% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 24.07% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 8.11% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 87.70 cents or 24.96%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

