Comex Copper Settles 1.23% Lower at $3.4795 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery lost 4.35 cents per pound, or 1.23% to $3.4795 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 29.41% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.38% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 23.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.41% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.41% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 97.55 cents or 21.90%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

