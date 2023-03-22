Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 1.24% Higher at $4.0685 -- Data Talk

03/22/2023 | 01:51pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 5.00 cents per pound, or 1.24% to $4.0685 today


--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 21.20 cents or 5.50% over the last five sessions

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, when the market rose for nine straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Off 15.17% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 26.72% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.65% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 8.80% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 17.46% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 26.30 cents or 6.91%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 1350ET

