Comex Copper Settles 1.24% Higher at $4.0685 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 5.00 cents per pound, or 1.24% to $4.0685 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 21.20 cents or 5.50% over the last five sessions

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, when the market rose for nine straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Off 15.17% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 26.72% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.65% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 8.80% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 17.46% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 26.30 cents or 6.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

