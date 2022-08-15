Comex Copper Settles 1.28% Lower at $3.6290 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 4.70 cents per pound, or 1.28% to $3.6290 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 8.15 cents or 2.20% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Off 26.37% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 13.04% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 16.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.37% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 13.04% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 26.37% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.26%

--Year-to-date it is down 82.60 cents or 18.54%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-15-22 1403ET