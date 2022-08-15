Log in
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 1.28% Lower at $3.6290 -- Data Talk
DJ
Arc Minerals Says Zambia JV Pact With Anglo American Progressing, But Delayed
DJ
Turquoise Hill Shares Slide in Premarket Trading After Rio Tinto Buyout Proposal
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 1.28% Lower at $3.6290 -- Data Talk

08/15/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 4.70 cents per pound, or 1.28% to $3.6290 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 8.15 cents or 2.20% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Off 26.37% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 13.04% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 16.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.37% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 13.04% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 26.37% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.26%

--Year-to-date it is down 82.60 cents or 18.54%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-15-22 1403ET

02:04pComex Copper Settles 1.28% Lower at $3.6290 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:21aArc Minerals Says Zambia JV Pact With Anglo American Progressing, But Delayed
DJ
04:41aTurquoise Hill Shares Slide in Premarket Trading After Rio Tinto Buyout Proposal
DJ
03:46aRio Tinto Takeover Not in Best Interests of Minority Shareholders, Turquoise Hill Says ..
DJ
01:10aTURQUOISE HILL : Rio Tinto Takeover Not in Best Interests of Minority Shareholders
DJ
08/12Comex Copper Ends the Week 3.46% Higher at $3.6760 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/12Glencore Halts Supplies to Chinese Trader Over $500 Million of Copper Missing, Financia..
DJ
08/11Comex Copper Settles 1.50% Higher at $3.7105 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/11Antofagasta Raises Capex Estimate for Centinela Project Expansion to $3.7 Billion
DJ
08/11Antofagasta 1st Half Profit Fell on Lower Copper Production, Prices
DJ
More news
