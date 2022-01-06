Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Settles 1.28% Lower at $4.3480 -- Data Talk

01/06/2022 | 02:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery lost 5.65 cents per pound, or 1.28% to $4.3480 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 11.80 cents or 2.64% over the last two sessions

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 9.01% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.86% from its 52-week low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Rose 17.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.64% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.466 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 9.01% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is down 10.70 cents or 2.40%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1359ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:00pComex Copper Settles 1.28% Lower at $4.3480 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/05Comex Copper Settles 1.38% Lower at $4.4045 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/04Comex Copper Settles 1.17% Higher at $4.4660 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/03Comex Copper Settles 0.91% Lower at $4.4145 -- Data Talk
DJ
2021Comex Copper Ends the Year 26.78% Higher at $4.4550 -- Data Talk
DJ
2021Comex Copper Settles the Month 0.50% Lower at $4.3845 -- Data Talk
DJ
2021Comex Copper Settles 0.41% Lower at $4.4020 -- Data Talk
DJ
2021Comex Copper Settles 1.01% Lower at $4.4200 -- Data Talk
DJ
2021Comex Copper Settles 1.78% Higher at $4.4650 -- Data Talk
DJ
2021Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.24% Higher at $4.3870 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart