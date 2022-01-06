Comex Copper Settles 1.28% Lower at $4.3480 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery lost 5.65 cents per pound, or 1.28% to $4.3480 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 11.80 cents or 2.64% over the last two sessions

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 9.01% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.86% from its 52-week low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Rose 17.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.64% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.466 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 9.01% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is down 10.70 cents or 2.40%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

