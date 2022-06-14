Comex Copper Settles 1.30% Lower at $4.1615 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery lost 5.50 cents per pound, or 1.30% to $4.1615 today
--Down for four consecutive sessions
--Down 29.70 cents or 6.66% over the last four sessions
--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, May 10, 2022 when the market fell for four straight sessions
--Down six of the past eight sessions
--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year
--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Off 15.57% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 3.05% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Down 4.11% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 15.57% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 1.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Off 15.57% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 3.11%
--Year-to-date it is down 29.35 cents or 6.59%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
