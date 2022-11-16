Comex Copper Settles 1.34% Lower at $3.7880 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery lost 5.15 cents per pound, or 1.34% to $3.7880 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 16.30 cents or 4.13% over the last three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 23.15% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 17.99% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.15% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 17.99% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 23.15% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.97%

--Year-to-date it is down 66.70 cents or 14.97%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 1401ET