Comex Copper Settles 1.35% Lower at $3.3605 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery lost 4.60 cents per pound, or 1.35% to $3.3605 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 9.50 cents or 2.75% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 31.82% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 4.67% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 29.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.82% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 4.67% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 31.82% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.37%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.0945 or 24.57%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1403ET