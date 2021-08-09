Log in
Comex Copper Settles 1.35% Lower at $4.2870 -- Data Talk

08/09/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 5.85 cents per pound, or 1.35%(rounded) to $4.2870 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Down seven of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Off 10.29% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 52.89% from its 52-week low of $2.804 hit Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020

--Rose 49.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.29% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 21.14% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 10.29% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 4.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 77.30 cents or 22.00%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1402ET

