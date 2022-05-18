Comex Copper Settles 1.36% Lower at $4.1820 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery lost 5.75 cents per pound, or 1.36% to $4.1820 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 15.16% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 3.55% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 8.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.16% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 1.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 15.16% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.85%

--Year-to-date it is down 27.30 cents or 6.13%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

