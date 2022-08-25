Log in
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 1.37% Higher at $3.7105 -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery gained 5.00 cents per pound, or 1.37% to $3.7105 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 24.72% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 15.57% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.72% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 15.57% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 24.72% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 74.45 cents or 16.71%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1401ET

