LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 1.38% Higher at $4.0415 -- Data Talk

03/08/2023 | 01:53pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 5.50 cents per pound, or 1.38% to $4.0415 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 1, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 15.73% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 25.88% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.28% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 8.08% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 18.01% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 23.60 cents or 6.20%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1352ET

