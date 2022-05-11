Comex Copper Settles 1.40% Higher at $4.2125 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery gained 5.80 cents per pound, or 1.40% to $4.2125 today

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 14.54% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 4.31% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 11.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.54% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 1.40% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.1545 hit Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 14.54% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 24.25 cents or 5.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

