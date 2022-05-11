Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:01pComex Copper Settles 1.40% Higher at $4.2125 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/10Comex Copper Settles 0.92% Lower at $4.1545 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/09Comex Copper Settles 1.61% Lower at $4.1930 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Settles 1.40% Higher at $4.2125 -- Data Talk

05/11/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery gained 5.80 cents per pound, or 1.40% to $4.2125 today


--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 14.54% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 4.31% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 11.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.54% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 1.40% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.1545 hit Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 14.54% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 24.25 cents or 5.44%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1400ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:01pComex Copper Settles 1.40% Higher at $4.2125 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/10Comex Copper Settles 0.92% Lower at $4.1545 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/09Comex Copper Settles 1.61% Lower at $4.1930 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/06Comex Copper Ends the Week 3.04% Lower at $4.2615 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/05Comex Copper Settles 1.00% Lower at $4.2850 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/05Shell Takes $3.9 Billion Charge Related to Russia Exit -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
05/05Gold Fields 1Q Production Rose, Backs Full-Year Guidance
DJ
05/04Rio Tinto Looking to Jumpstart Serbia Lithium Project, Outgoing Chairman Says
DJ
05/04Comex Copper Settles 1.35% Higher at $4.3285 -- Data Talk
DJ
05/03Comex Copper Settles 0.36% Higher at $4.2710 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart