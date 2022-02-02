Comex Copper Settles 1.40% Higher at $4.4910 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery gained 6.20 cents per pound, or 1.40% to $4.4910 today
--Up for three consecutive sessions
--Up 18.80 cents or 4.37% over the last three sessions
--Up five of the past seven sessions
--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
--Off 6.02% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Up 25.94% from its 52-week low of $3.566 hit Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021
--Rose 25.50% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.87% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.5765 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
--Up 4.37% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Off 6.02% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 3.60 cents or 0.81%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
