Comex Copper Settles 1.40% Higher at $4.4910 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery gained 6.20 cents per pound, or 1.40% to $4.4910 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 18.80 cents or 4.37% over the last three sessions

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

--Off 6.02% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 25.94% from its 52-week low of $3.566 hit Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

--Rose 25.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.87% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.5765 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 4.37% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 6.02% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 3.60 cents or 0.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

