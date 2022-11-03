Comex Copper Settles 1.40% Lower at $3.4565 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery lost 4.90 cents per pound, or 1.40% to $3.4565 today
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down 5.30 cents or 1.51% over the last two sessions
--Down seven of the past nine sessions
--Off 29.87% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 7.66% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 20.10% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 29.87% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 7.66% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Off 29.87% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 99.85 cents or 22.41%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
