  Homepage
  Commodities
  LME Copper Cash
  News
  Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 1.40% Lower at $3.4565 -- Data Talk

11/03/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery lost 4.90 cents per pound, or 1.40% to $3.4565 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 5.30 cents or 1.51% over the last two sessions

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 29.87% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.66% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 20.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.87% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.66% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.87% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 99.85 cents or 22.41%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 1402ET

