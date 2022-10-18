Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  LME Copper Cash
  News
  Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:02pComex Copper Settles 1.42% Lower at $3.4065 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/17Rio Tinto on 'Encouraging' 3Q Iron-Ore Performance Trends -- Commodity Comment
DJ
10/17Rio Tinto Takes Step Toward Huge Rhodes Ridge Iron-Ore Development -- Update
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 1.42% Lower at $3.4065 -- Data Talk

10/18/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery lost 4.90 cents per pound, or 1.42% to $3.4065 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Off 30.89% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 6.10% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 27.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.89% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 6.10% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 30.89% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.03%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.0485 or 23.54%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1401ET

