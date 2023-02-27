Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
01:54pComex Copper Settles 1.44% Higher at $4.0090 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:00pStellantis invests $155 million in Argentine copper mine
RE
12:53pMcEwen Mining Shares Up After Rio Tinto Venture's Investment in Copper Subsidiary
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 1.44% Higher at $4.0090 -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 01:54pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for March (new front month) delivery gained 5.70 cents per pound, or 1.44% to $4.0090 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 18.67% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 24.87% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 9.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.05% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 7.21% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 18.67% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 20.35 cents or 5.35%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1353ET

