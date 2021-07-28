Log in
Comex Copper Settles 1.47% Lower at $4.4790 -- Data Talk

07/28/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery lost 6.70 cents per pound, or 1.47% to $4.4790 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 11.00 cents or 2.40% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Off 6.27% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 60.51% from its 52-week low of $2.7905 hit Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

--Rose 54.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.27% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 26.56% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 6.27% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 4.25%

--Year-to-date it is up 96.50 cents or 27.46%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 1402ET

