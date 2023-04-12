Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
01:54pComex Copper Settles 1.49% Higher at $4.0845 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:22pEnwell Energy offices searched, Trinity confirms fire
AN
12:38pSilver Mountain Resources Outlines Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Reliquias
MT
Comex Copper Settles 1.49% Higher at $4.0845 -- Data Talk

04/12/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for April delivery gained 6.00 cents per pound, or 1.49% to $4.0845 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 9.80 cents or 2.46% over the last two sessions

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Off 14.84% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 27.22% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.28% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 9.23% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 17.13% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 27.90 cents or 7.33%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1353ET

