Comex Copper Settles 1.50% Higher at $4.3515 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery gained 6.45 cents per pound, or 1.50% to $4.3515 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Off 8.94% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 55.19% from its 52-week low of $2.804 hit Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020

--Rose 51.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.94% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.96% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 8.94% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 2.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 83.75 cents or 23.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

