Comex Copper Settles 1.53% Higher at $4.1055 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery gained 6.20 cents per pound, or 1.53% to $4.1055 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 16.71% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 27.88% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.78% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 9.79% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 16.71% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.91%

--Year-to-date it is up 30.00 cents or 7.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1351ET