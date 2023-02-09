Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
01:52pComex Copper Settles 1.53% Higher at $4.1055 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:00pBezant Resources pleased with maiden drill at Kanye project
AN
12:00pRedwood Materials says it wins $2 bln DOE loan for EV materials plant
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Settles 1.53% Higher at $4.1055 -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery gained 6.20 cents per pound, or 1.53% to $4.1055 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 16.71% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 27.88% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.78% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 9.79% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 16.71% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.91%

--Year-to-date it is up 30.00 cents or 7.88%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1351ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
01:52pComex Copper Settles 1.53% Higher at $4.1055 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:00pBezant Resources pleased with maiden drill at Kanye project
AN
12:00pRedwood Materials says it wins $2 bln DOE loan for EV materials plant
RE
10:06aAlpha Copper Obtains 10-Year Exploration Permit for Hopper Project
MT
08:36aNine Mile Metals Acquires Mine Prospect in New Brunswick
MT
08:01aBarrick Gold Reports Year-On-Year Increase In Gold Reserves For 2022
MT
07:38aGalileo Resources reports resource estimate for Launsobe
AN
07:04aTSX futures gain as commodity prices rise
RE
06:46aVolvo in Advanced Talks on Possible Lithium Mining -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
06:42aStrategic Minerals magnetite sales from Cobre mine in US fall in 2022
AN
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart