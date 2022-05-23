Comex Copper Settles 1.55% Higher at $4.3475 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery gained 6.65 cents per pound, or 1.55% to $4.3475 today

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Off 11.80% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.65% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 4.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.80% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.91% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 11.80% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 10.75 cents or 2.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1353ET