SummaryChartsNews 
Summary

Comex Copper Settles 1.56% Lower at $3.4695 -- Data Talk

08/03/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 5.50 cents per pound, or 1.56% to $3.4695 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 11.45 cents or 3.19% over the last three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 29.61% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.07% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 19.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.07% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.61% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 98.55 cents or 22.12%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1403ET

