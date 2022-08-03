Comex Copper Settles 1.56% Lower at $3.4695 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August delivery lost 5.50 cents per pound, or 1.56% to $3.4695 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 11.45 cents or 3.19% over the last three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 29.61% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.07% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 19.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.07% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.61% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 98.55 cents or 22.12%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1403ET