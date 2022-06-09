Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:02pComex Copper Settles 1.56% Lower at $4.3890 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/08Rio Tinto Seeking Proposals to Develop Wind, Solar Power in Australia
DJ
06/08Comex Copper Settles 0.43% Higher at $4.4585 -- Data Talk
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 1.56% Lower at $4.3890 -- Data Talk

06/09/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery lost 6.95 cents per pound, or 1.56% to $4.3890 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, June 1, 2022

--Off 10.96% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.68% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 2.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.96% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 6.92% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 10.96% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 6.60 cents or 1.48%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1401ET

