Comex Copper Settles 1.56% Lower at $4.3890 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery lost 6.95 cents per pound, or 1.56% to $4.3890 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, June 1, 2022

--Off 10.96% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.68% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 2.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.96% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 6.92% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.105 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 10.96% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 6.60 cents or 1.48%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1401ET