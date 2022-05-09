Comex Copper Settles 1.61% Lower at $4.1930 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery lost 6.85 cents per pound, or 1.61% to $4.1930 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, May 2, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 13.55 cents or 3.13% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 3, 2022

--Down 11 of the past 15 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Off 14.93% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 3.83% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 11.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 14.93% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.60%

--Year-to-date it is down 26.20 cents or 5.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1402ET