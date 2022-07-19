Comex Copper Settles 1.69% Lower at $3.2915 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery lost 5.65 cents per pound, or 1.69% to $3.2915 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 33.22% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 2.52% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 22.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.22% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 2.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 33.22% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 11.39%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.1635 or 26.12%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

