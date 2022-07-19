Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  LME Copper Cash
  News
  Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:03pComex Copper Settles 1.69% Lower at $3.2915 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/18BHP Says Australian Iron-Ore Sales Hit Record High -- Commodity Comment
DJ
07/18BHP Forecasts Production Bounce in Year Ahead -- Update
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 1.69% Lower at $3.2915 -- Data Talk

07/19/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery lost 5.65 cents per pound, or 1.69% to $3.2915 today


--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 33.22% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 2.52% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 22.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.22% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 2.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 33.22% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 11.39%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.1635 or 26.12%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1402ET

