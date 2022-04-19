Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  LME Copper Cash
  News
  Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:01pComex Copper Settles 1.71% Lower at $4.7140 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/18Comex Copper Settles 1.67% Higher at $4.7960 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/14Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.06% Lower at $4.7170 -- Data Talk
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 1.71% Lower at $4.7140 -- Data Talk

04/19/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for April delivery lost 8.20 cents per pound, or 1.71% to $4.7140 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, April 11, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 4.36% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 16.73% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Rose 11.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.36% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 9.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 4.36% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.61%

--Year-to-date it is up 25.90 cents or 5.81%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1400ET

