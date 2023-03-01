Comex Copper Settles 1.72% Higher at $4.1680 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 7.05 cents per pound, or 1.72% to $4.1680 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

--Off 15.44% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 29.82% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 10.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.32% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 11.46% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 15.44% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 36.25 cents or 9.53%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1351ET