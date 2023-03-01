Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
01:52pComex Copper Settles 1.72% Higher at $4.1680 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:01pPower Nickel Extends Nickel Mineralization at Nisk Project
MT
10:37aAldebaran Resources Brief: Reporting additional results from two holes at its ongoing drilling campaign at the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina
MT
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Settles 1.72% Higher at $4.1680 -- Data Talk

03/01/2023 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 7.05 cents per pound, or 1.72% to $4.1680 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

--Off 15.44% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 29.82% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 10.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.32% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 11.46% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 15.44% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 36.25 cents or 9.53%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1351ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
01:52pComex Copper Settles 1.72% Higher at $4.1680 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:01pPower Nickel Extends Nickel Mineralization at Nisk Project
MT
10:37aAldebaran Resources Brief: Reporting additional results from t..
MT
09:03aBotswana mining growth seen flat amid dim diamond outlook
RE
07:38aChile's economic activity starts 2023 on a positive note
RE
06:32aEmpire Metals hires former Rio Tinto geologist as exploration manager
AN
03:59aArtemis Resources Plans Capital Raise to Fund Exploration
MT
03:09aCaravel Minerals Hits Copper at Bindi Deposit
MT
01:54aFreeport Indonesia says Grasberg mine operations back to normal after floods
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart